‘Mourinho was the problem’ – Pogba’s brother blames ex-Man United boss for the club’s woes this season

Paul Pogba’s brother claims that the dressing room discord at Manchester United this season was caused solely by Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss was sacked in December after overseeing a dismal first half of the season at Old Trafford, which saw the team fall 19 points off the pace at the top of the table and concede over 25 goals.

Since his departure, United have improved drastically under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with five successive wins in all competitions, which has only fueled speculation that the players were not giving their all for Mourinho.

Pogba was the main antagonist during the whole saga, as the Evening Standard reports, often disagreeing with the Portuguese coach and falling victim to his wrath, which ultimately affected his form.

The Frenchman’s brother, Mathias Pogba has offered an insight into Mourinho’s managerial approach during his final few months at the club, suggesting that he was to blame for the team’s woes on the pitch.

“It was Mourinho who was the problem,” Mathias told RMC Sport.

“Mourinho still wants to be the centre of attention. The problem was Mourinho, right down the line.

“In the locker room, outside the locker room…everything, I know my brother, and you tell him, ‘Go. Go play ‘, the rest, he will do it.

“From what we see of Mourinho, he always wants to be the maestro, the centre of attention.

“(Paul) does not even calculate that aspect: you respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will produce big performances.”

Next up for the Red Devils is a crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham on Sunday, which is another must-win game if the team is to stay in the hunt for a fourth-place finish.

Mourinho’s tenure was toxic towards the end and the damage left in his wake has been significant, but there are early signs that the current United squad is up to the task of turning things around quickly.

Solskjaer is the opposite of his predecessor in his coaching methods and the Norwegian has the backing of everyone at the club, while Mourinho’s reputation currently remains at an all-time low after his latest ill-fated spell in a high-profile job.