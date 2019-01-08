Chelsea ALREADY working on transfer to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi after Maurizio Sarri order – bad news for Arsenal

Chelsea are reportedly already in talks over a transfer for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi as he nears a move to Bayern Munich.

It was reported earlier today that the Blues have accepted an offer from Bayern for the England youth international, who has been linked strongly with the Bavarian giants in recent weeks.

A talented youngster, Sarri only recently tipped Hudson-Odoi as being ready for the Chelsea first-team, while fans are fuming that the club look prepared to sell the player.

However, with signings in attack clearly needed as Eden Hazard nears the end of his contract and Willian and Pedro look inconsistent and past their peak, it seems CFC have an exciting potential transfer in mind already.

It was only earlier this season that Telefoot linked the west London giants as one of the admirers of in-form Lille star Pepe, who is also a target for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

If Chelsea remain interested in sorting this deal, it seems likely he could be the ideal like-for-like replacement for Hudson-Odoi out wide, and provide the club with a long-term Hazard replacement as well.

Sarri has hinted in recent times that his side needs strengthening this winter, so it looks as though the Italian has pushed hard for reassurance over a replacement for Hudson-Odoi if he is to make the move to Germany.