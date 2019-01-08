Manchester United players decide who they want as next permanent manager

Manchester United players are reportedly keen for the club to hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their next permanent manager after his impressive start as interim boss at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian tactician has been placed in charge of the Red Devils until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho’s recent sacking, and has made a flying start.

United have won all five of his opening five games in charge, looking a far more dangerous attacking threat after seeming to be shackled by the more conservative tactics of Mourinho.

According to the Daily Mirror, Solskjaer now seems to be emerging as the popular choice to be named next Man Utd manager permanently, as the players are enjoying life working under him.

The report also claims Ed Woodward has been impressed by the 45-year-old, though it remains to be seen if the club will end up gambling on hiring him over a bigger and more proven name.

Should Solskjaer get the Man Utd job permanently? Yes, he's perfect for United!

No, too risky

Let's wait and see how he does first... View Results Loading ... Loading ...

One imagines United could attract almost any manager in the world, but if Solskjaer continues like this it really could get harder for them to overlook their former striker, whose strong emotional connection with MUFC is clear.