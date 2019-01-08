These Chelsea fans delighted with key decision from Maurizio Sarri for Tottenham clash

Chelsea face Tottenham at Wembley on Tuesday night in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash, and Callum Hudson-Odoi starts for the visitors.

Based on the tweets below from the Chelsea faithful, it’s fair to say that they’re delighted to see the 18-year-old starlet get another chance to impress.

Opportunities have been limited so far this season, as he’s been restricted to just seven appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, after registering two assists in the win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the weekend, Maurizio Sarri has kept faith in the youngster and has given him the chance to shine against Spurs too to help Chelsea take an advantage back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.

Whether or not Hudson-Odoi is still a Chelsea player by January 22 remains to be seen, as Sky Sports note that Bayern Munich have reportedly made a fourth bid to prise him away from the Blues, with a £35m offer now said to be on the table.

However, the message appears to be pretty clear from the club’s supporters, as seen in the tweets below, as they evidently have no desire to see one of their top prospects leave Chelsea before he’s given a real chance to establish himself in the senior squad.

Based on his performances in pre-season and what he has shown so far this campaign, there is certainly a strong argument to suggest that Chelsea would be making a mistake if they allowed him to leave for the Bavarian giants this month.

Perhaps another impressive display in midweek could be enough to convince Sarri and the club hierarchy that they are indeed better off keeping him in west London for the foreseeable future.

For now though, most fans are clearly just happy to see him starting in such a big game…

Good job, Sarri. Say it with me now, #DontLetCHOGo — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 8, 2019

HUDSON ODOI STARTS Chelsea twitter right now : pic.twitter.com/Si3trt5cRs — Pys (@CFCPys) January 8, 2019

YESSSSSSSSS THANK YOU CHELSEA!!! #DONTLETCHOGO — Bob 00201335533 (@00201335533Bob) January 8, 2019

Yessssssssss lets go CHO — TheBestKepa (@ArrizabalagaCFC) January 8, 2019

CHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — The Blues (@TheBlues___) January 8, 2019

COME ON CHELSEA???

Make Odoi Starting a Regular thing #cfc — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) January 8, 2019