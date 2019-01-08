Two key demands Jose Mourinho is said to be making ahead of possible return to former club

Jose Mourinho is reportedly being paired with a return to Real Madrid, but there are two key conditions being touted before an agreement can be reached.

The Portuguese tactician was sacked by Man Utd last month, as he failed to deliver positive results consistently with his side languishing outside of the top four in the Premier League throughout the first half of the campaign.

While interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly turned things around since stepping in, question marks remain over where Mourinho goes next after contentious ends to spells in charge at United, Chelsea and Real Madrid in recent years.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that a return to the Spanish capital could be on the cards, but it’s also suggested Mourinho wants a significant budget to strengthen the squad and a guarantee a prolific forward will be signed to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo.

That seems like pretty specific information and so it’s up for debate as to how accurate it is, but there is certainly sensible reasoning behind the claims given Real Madrid have struggled in the final third so far this season and are falling off the pace in La Liga.

Santiago Solari’s side have scored just 26 goals in 18 league games so far this season, while rivals and leaders Barcelona have bagged 50.

Ronaldo’s absence has been an obvious issue, and so it’s smart from Mourinho if he does demand that issue be addressed if he does return for a second spell at the Bernabeu.

Given his more pragmatic style of play and questionable man-management though, it remains to be seen whether or not he’d be a popular choice if a return to Real Madrid did materialise. Regardless of who is appointed at the end of the season though, strengthening the squad has to be a priority given Madrid’s struggles this year.