‘Why is he still a Chelsea player’ – These fans fume with CFC trio after poor first half at Tottenham

After a relatively bright start, Chelsea’s woes in front of goal began to haunt them again as they trailed Tottenham at half-time in their League Cup clash.

The two rivals met at Wembley for the first leg of their semi-final tie on Tuesday night, with Harry Kane’s penalty splitting the sides at the break.

SEE MORE: Video: Harry Kane slots home emphatic penalty to break deadlock vs Chelsea after VAR decision

However, Chelsea’s lack of cutting edge in the final third was undoubtedly an issue, as they failed to really put a great deal of pressure on Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

In turn, the reaction wasn’t kind after the opening 45 minutes, with the fans below picking out Willian, Ross Barkley and Marcos Alonso for criticism in particular.

None of the trio had a particularly positive impact on the encounter, with youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi arguably the biggest threat to Spurs down the right flank.

Whether or not Maurizio Sarri continues to show faith in the trio remains to be seen, but ultimately after the first half between these two sides, it seems clear that the Italian tactician may have to change something to turn the tie in favour of his side.

Nevertheless, given the semi-final will be played over two legs, there is still plenty of time for Chelsea to turn things around to book their spot in the League Cup final next month.

However, based on the reaction below, many Chelsea fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of influence Willian, Barkley and Alonso are having as they called for changes to be made.

Why is willian still a Chelsea player!! — Aiden Azarr ?? (@goddyjunior) January 8, 2019

Sub Barkley off for Kovacic immediately ?? — .AK (@toallthings) January 8, 2019

Never start Barkley again you mugs — Slenderman (@jakawiti) January 8, 2019

Alonso, Willian and Barkley should disappear from this team ?? — B.R.U.C.E ?? (@AugustineBruce_) January 8, 2019

Willian off please. Giroud in — Jerica (@ericadelarosa_) January 8, 2019

Kovacic for Barkley please ? — Hazard™ (@RealityHazard) January 8, 2019

Get Barkley off — mitty (@mittymcb) January 8, 2019

Get Alonslow off ASAP and willian off for giroud — Alex Jackson (@AlexJJJackson) January 8, 2019

Quick sell for Alonso — Abo Talib (@ab0_6alib) January 8, 2019

Why is Willian on the starting eleven is beyond my knowledge. — Vetari?? (@V3etar) January 8, 2019

willian out Giroud in

barkley out kovacic in

… and please never start alonso again . he is in SHIT form . — chelseachelsea (@chelsea19448417) January 8, 2019