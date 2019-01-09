Barcelona confirmed squad vs Levante: key Blaugrana starter’s exclusion has these fans over the moon

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has decided to leave key starter Ivan Rakitic out of his side’s squad to take on Levante in the Cop Del Rey this week, much to their fanbase’s joy.

Valverde has decided to leave out Rakitic, as well as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, for his squad to take on Levante on Thursday evening.

The Spanish giants have won the Copa Del Rey in the last four editions of the competition, and the club will be looking to continue their march towards winning a fifth consecutive Copa Del Rey with a win over Levante tomorrow.

One might wonder whether manager Valverde has underestimated the quality of Barca’s opponents, as leaving five first team regulars out of his squad may fill Levante with the confidence that they can beat the Blaugrana in the first leg of this two-legged tie on Thursday.

Following the announcement of their squad, Barca fans flocked to Twitter to express their joy at seeing Rakitic finally rested by Valverde, a day we’re sure some of them would’ve never thought they’d see in a million years.

Rakitic finally gets some rest…That man really needs it — Yusuf Olatunji (@Yusuf_Olatunji2) January 9, 2019

Wow finally no Rakitic — Jakaria Ahmed (@Jakaria26_) January 9, 2019

NO RAKITIC!!!!? — Samuel Alexiti (@UMTITISMO23_) January 9, 2019

Happy to see Rakitic rest ?. The man need it — olorunwa01 (@Emmamalay01) January 9, 2019

NO RAKITIC

REJOICE — RAKITIC AND VALVERDE PLEEEEASEEEE FUCK OFFFFF (@maannndo) January 9, 2019