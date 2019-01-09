Barcelona offered chance to sign underperforming Premier League duo, Blaugrana also offered transfer of La Liga flop

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a trio of attackers, with these attacks being Premier League duo Alvaro Morata and Fernando Llorente, with Valencia forward Kevin Gameiro also being offered to the Spanish giants.

This is according to Don Balon, who report that all three players have been ‘offered’ to Barcelona, and that club itself are on the lookout for a back-up to Luis Suarez at striker.

Neither of these signings would be good for Barca to make, especially when you consider how each player has performed with their respective clubs in recent times.

Alvaro Morata has been one of the most disappointing Premier League players since his arrival at Chelsea last summer, with the Spaniard seriously struggling to adapt to life in English football.

Llorente is another player who’s underperformed in recent times, as the Spaniard has only managed to bag a total of nine goals in 43 appearances for the north London side, a well below-average goal return.

Gameiro is another player whose transfer has been offered to Barcelona, however if the club are smart, they should choose not to take up that offer given the player’s record with Valencia.

The Frenchman, who moved to Los Che from Atletico Madrid this summer just gone, has only scored twice in 22 appearances for the club, something that would’ve definitely seen him labelled as a flop by fans.

Albeit Barcelona are somewhat lacking in depth in their striker department, signing any of these three aforementioned stars is a not a move the club want to be making any time soon…