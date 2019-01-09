Barcelona’s potential hopes of sealing €65M January transfer dealt huge blow

Any hopes Barcelona had of sealing a move for Ajax and Holland youngster Matthijs De Ligt in January have been dealt a major blow, after the player himself ruled out the possibility of leaving the Dutch giants this month.

According to Calcio Mercato, Barcelona, as well as Juventus, are interested in signing the defender, however it looks like they’re going to have wait until the summer to do so if the player’s words are anything to go by.

The Italian news outlet note that De Ligt has stated via Nederlandse Omroep Sticting that “I have no fear but I don’t want to leave the club in January. We have many trophies to win and I want to stay to lead Ajax to victory”

De Ligt would’ve been a very useful signing for Barca to make in the January window given the injury troubles suffered by Samuel Umtiti this term, but it seems like the club’s potential hopes of seeing that move materialise this month have been dashed.

De Ligt is one of the brightest talents in world football, and his arrival at the Nou Camp, should it actually happen, would give the club’s options at the back a major boost.

The youngster’s ability on the ball and composure when in possession would see him fit in well with the Blaurgana.

Mundo Deportivo have reported previously that De Ligt could set Barcelona back around €65M, a bargain price to pay for a player of his ability and potential.