Bayern Munich confirm transfer for quality youngster to go through

Bayern Munich have officially confirmed the transfer of Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard is set to go through in the summer.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has announced the deal today, with the club tweeting his quote from their official feed.

?? @Brazzo: "Ich kann vermelden, dass wir Benjamin Pavard ab 1. Juli 2019 für uns verpflichten konnten. Er hat einen Fünfjahresvertrag unterschrieben." pic.twitter.com/p8cmy8yqAl — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) January 9, 2019

Pavard has shone in the Bundesliga and also really caught the eye with France in their World Cup-winning campaign in the summer.

Still only 22, Pavard should have his best years ahead of him after emerging as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe.

Capable of playing centre-back or full-back, Pavard should prove a quality asset for Bayern for many years to come if he continues his remarkable rise.

This announcement comes as the Bavarian giants are also rumoured to be working on another signing of an exciting young talent – Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sky Info: Bayern und Chelsea einig über Ablöse für Hudson-Odoi! #skyTransfer pic.twitter.com/X5vkQo539Z — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) January 8, 2019

As shown in the tweet from Sky Sports Germany above, Bayern have had a bid accepted by the Blues for the 18-year-old.

If that ends up being successful, Bayern really would be building an exciting young side for the future.