Chelsea star’s agent jets to London to discuss ‘complicated’ transfer

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could reportedly be heading to Sevilla in this January’s transfer window, and his agent is now apparently in London as talks over his departure are stepped up.

The Spain international has been linked with Sevilla by Goal among others, and ESPN now report that his agent has jetted in to London to negotiate with Chelsea.

The 26-year-old only joined Chelsea from Real Madrid last season, but has been a major flop in his brief time in the Premier League.

No longer a regular starter under Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, a move away and back to La Liga perhaps seems the best option for Morata now.

Sevilla seem a club closer to his level, and ESPN claim he’s eager to leave Chelsea this January.

Chelsea fans will probably be glad to see the back of him too, with a better striker surely needed for CFC if they are to ensure they finish in the top four this season.

Marca suggest the west London giants are close to signing Gonzalo Higuain, while Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi is also linked with a move to Stamford Bridge by the Daily Mirror.

Still, nothing is done yet with Morata, with Sevilla chief Joaquin Caparros quoted by Goal as describing the deal as ‘complicated’.

“It is true that we have an interest in this player [Morata], but it is a very, very complicated operation,” he said.

“The player may want to come here over other options, but it is very complicated. Chelsea are a club who are very difficult to negotiate [with].”