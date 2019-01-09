Terms agreed: Juventus a step closer to beating Real Madrid & Barcelona to transfer of Bayern Munich star

Juventus are reportedly a step closer to the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, who is also a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, however, the Spanish giants seem set to miss out on the Austria international, who has agreed terms with Juventus.

This would be a fine signing for the Serie A champions if they can pull it off, though Don Balon claim one obstacle remains is persuading Bayern to let the versatile player go.

Alaba can play a variety of defensive or midfield positions and would no doubt be a superb purchase for Juventus as they continue to strengthen year upon year.

Juve signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and are showing they can increasingly compete with the biggest clubs in the world for the best players.

Still, Bayern are also ambitious and will surely do all they can to keep hold of Alaba, even if it does seem he wants to leave the Allianz Arena for Turin.

Alaba could also have been a fine replacement for ageing left-backs Marcelo and Jordi Alba at Real and Barca, respectively.