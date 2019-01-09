€100M superstar DESPERATE to leave European giants amid Real Madrid transfer links

Real Madrid have seemingly been handed a big regarding Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala, following reports linking the player with a move to Los Blancos.

As per Don Balon, the Spanish giants have been linked with possibly signing Dybala from Juventus, with it also being noted that the player is ‘going crazy’ to get out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow in Turin.

The report from the Spanish outlet also state that the player would ‘pay out of pocket’ to seal a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with it also being noted that his arrival in the Spanish capital, should it actually happen, wouldn’t set the club back more than €100M.

Bringing in Dybala could be just the move Real need to get their season back on track, as it’s fair to say that Santiago Solari’s side aren’t exactly having the time of their lives this season.

The reigning European champions currently sit 10 points behind league leaders Barcelona in La Liga, having lost six of their 18 league outings already.

Real are going to need to do something pretty serious in January if they are to turn their season around, something that could easily be achieved through the acquisition of Dybala.

The Argentine has shown in the past few years that he’s one of the best forward players on the planet, something Real could definitely do with if they are to work their way back into the title race in the coming months.

Dybala’s want to leave Real will surely be music to the club’s ears, now all that remains it to see whether Los Blancos actually launch a move to try and bring the forward to the Spanish capital.