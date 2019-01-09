Mauro Icardi or Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea – which transfer would be best to solve Maurizio Sarri’s striker crisis?

It’s the worst-kept secret in football that Chelsea need a striker in this January’s transfer window, and it seems it could be one of Mauro Icardi or Gonzalo Higuain making their way from Italy to replace Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge.

But which Argentine goal machine would be the best addition for Maurizio Sarri’s side? Both have been among the finest goal-scorers in Serie A in recent years, so there’s probably not a lot in it.

The Daily Mirror claim Icardi is a top target, while Marca suggest a move for Higuain is edging closer, so who knows what’s really going on?

Either way, we’ve taken a look at some pros and cons of both deals below – have a look and let us know who you think Chelsea should be signing…

Mauro Icardi

Age: 25

Club: Inter Milan

Goals since 2013: 120 in 204 games

First up, the pros – Icardi is younger than Higuain, has largely played for a lower-level side for all these years in Serie A, but still scored at a pretty similar rate.

One imagines in a team like Chelsea, who dominate the ball and create plenty of chances, Icardi could really shine.

The Argentina international also has that slightly nasty streak to his game that could make him a big hit in the Premier League, similarly to legendary front-men Didier Drogba and Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge.

On the down-side, as noted by the Mirror, Icardi has a £100million release clause and it’s hard to imagine Inter will see any reason to let him go for less than that as he’s a star player and it’s the middle of the season.

There may also be a case for saying Icardi’s off-field issues could be a little off-putting for the Blues – see this Bleacher Report piece here for details.

Gonzalo Higuain

Age: 31

Club: AC Milan

Goals since 2013: 154 in 271 games

Pros to the Higuain transfer? The prolific forward has proven himself consistently throughout his career to be one of the finest goal-scorers in Europe.

Despite not being a regular starter at Real Madrid, the Argentine played his part in their success before embarking upon a superb career in Serie A.

Joining in 2013/14 at the same time as Icardi first broke through for Inter, he has a superior scoring record to the player above since then, and made history with Napoli in 2015/16 by scoring 36 goals in 35 Serie A games.

Since then he spent two seasons at Juventus, scoring 55 goals in all competitions across the two campaigns and winning two league titles.

Higuain has also played under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri before so will know what’s demanded of him in the Italian’s intricate system.

Marca’s report also suggests he’d be far cheaper than Icardi, perhaps arriving on an initial loan before a permanent deal worth around £36m in the summer.

The cons, however, are that Higuain is now 31 and looks past his best after a difficult spell on loan at AC Milan.

The former Madrid man has only six goals in 15 games in Serie A, and just one in his last ten games in all competitions, so would not be arriving in England in a rich vein of form or confidence, which is precisely what’s needed to replace the similarly struggling Morata.

Icardi vs Higuain – VOTE

So, do Chelsea go for the cheaper and more proven, experienced player as a bit of a quick fix, or pay up for a player in the prime of his career, but who is yet to win titles or do it at international level?

Both look tempting but also both have their risks. Let us know which one you think Chelsea should sign…

