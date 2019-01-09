Bid imminent: Arsenal poised to table £56million offer to seal transfer of classy no.10 who wants Unai Emery link-up despite Liverpool interest

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a formal offer in the coming days to seal the transfer of James Rodriguez after a difficult spell on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid.

The Colombia international is potentially one of the finest attacking players in Europe on his day, but looks in need of a change after failing to settle in either La Liga or the Bundesliga.

According to Don Balon, Rodriguez is open to a move to the Premier League and is also keen on working with Unai Emery, who is said to have specifically requested this signing himself.

The Spanish outlet claims a formal bid should come soon, and that the Gunners could pay around £56million for Rodriguez, who would be seen as the ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker’s future is in some doubt at the moment after a lack of recent playing time under Emery, who perhaps unsurprisingly doesn’t fancy the former Real Madrid man.

Not the most consistent player or hardest worker, Ozil doesn’t seem an obvious fit for Emery, and Rodriguez could well end up being an upgrade if he fulfils his potential.

The 27-year-old has also been linked by Don Balon with Liverpool, but it seems at the moment that their latest report points towards a January move to the Emirates Stadium instead.

In truth, Arsenal look more in need of a player of his type than league leaders Liverpool, who signed Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer to add as backup to the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.