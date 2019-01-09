Liverpool suggested to seal smart loan transfer of £30m Chelsea target

Liverpool would be wise to make an approach for Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels, according to a former Premier League star.

The Sun reports that Chelsea have already identified the German centre-back as a £30 million January transfer target, with club boss Maurizio Sarri hoping to bring in a more experienced player to marshall his defensive line.

However, ex Middlesbrough and Swindon Town striker Jan Age Fjortoft has suggested on Twitter that Liverpool should seal a smart loan transfer for the Bayern star, given their current injury woes at the back.

Will Liverpool take a centrehalf on loan now?

Maybe Hummels. Not playing at Bayern. Klopp knows him of course — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) January 7, 2019

Jurgen Klopp only has Virgil Van Dijk to call upon at centre-half at the moment, with Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all out injured.

Fabinho has been mooted as a temporary replacement, but he is a midfielder by trade and it would be a risk for the Reds to deploy him in an unnatural position with so much at stake in the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are leading the table by four points from Manchester City after 21 games, but they have lost their last two and must get back on track with a win against Brighton on Saturday.

Klopp worked with Hummels during his time at Borussia Dortmund and knows first-hand just how much quality he possesses, not to mention the wealth of experience he could bring to his current squad.

A loan deal until the end of the season might suit both Liverpool and Bayern, plus it would represent a market victory against Chelsea, which would just go to prove that they are the dominant team in English football at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether or not Klopp will perform a U-turn on his transfer policy, having already disregarded the possiblity of January sigings, but the prospect of Hummels playing in the Premier League is a tantalising one, to say the least.