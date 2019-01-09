Real Madrid consider transfer swoop for Liverpool star with £72million asking price

Real Madrid are reportedly exploring a number of options in the transfer market to solve their problems up front, among those Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil international has shone in his time with the Reds, but latest reports suggest he may be available for a perfectly affordable price.

This is according to Don Balon, who list Firmino as one of Real Madrid’s targets and state Liverpool would only ask for around £72million for him.

Firmino showed some of his best form for Liverpool last season, but has perhaps not been quite as effective so far this term.

With that in mind, it could be that the Merseyside giants are willing to part with the 27-year-old for a reasonable price, as at this age his value would most likely probably only go lower in the next few years.

Real Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer and have since struggled as players like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale really haven’t stepped up in his absence.

Firmino would surely be an upgrade on Benzema, so it will be interesting to see if Real pursue this deal, though Don Balon suggest bigger names may be a priority, such as Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski.