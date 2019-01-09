Alisson takes brutal swipe at Chelsea with explanation for Liverpool transfer decision

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has taken a brutal swipe at Premier League rivals Chelsea upon explaining why he opted for a transfer to Anfield last summer.

The Brazil international joined Liverpool from Roma in an exciting swoop, but had also been linked with Chelsea after impressing in Serie A.

Alisson has proven a fine signing for the Reds, and fans will love him even more now as he aims a brutal put-down Chelsea’s way as part of his explanation for turning them down.

Quoted by the Daily Mirror, Alisson says he chose Liverpool because of their history and also the unstable situation at Chelsea at the time.

The Blues changed manager this summer, replacing Antonio Conte with Maurizio Sarri, and are also not competing in the Champions League this year due to finishing fifth in the table last season.

Alisson looks to have made the right choice, to be fair, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking genuine contenders to win the Premier League this season, while you also wouldn’t rule them out in Europe after they made the Champions League final last season.

‘I chose Liverpool for the same reasons I went to Roma when I first left Brazil – I thought this would be the best move for my career,’ Alisson is quoted in the Mirror.

‘Chelsea were changing their manager and not playing in the Champions League.

‘I’ve also always admired Liverpool’s history. This is a club with five European Cups in their trophy cabinet. I really wanted to be part of that history.’