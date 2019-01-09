Deal close: Chelsea CLEARED to beat Liverpool to £30million star before the end of the week

Chelsea have been told they can sign Liverpool transfer target Mats Hummels as long as they pay £30million to Bayern Munich by the 14th of January.

The Blues could do with bringing in a top class, experienced centre-back after an inconsistent first half of the season, with David Luiz unconvincing and Gary Cahill closing in on a move to Fulham.

Hummels has shone for Bayern and Borussia Dortmund in his career in the Bundesliga and seems an ideal option, and is now available for a very reasonable transfer fee.

The Germany international is no longer a regular starter at Bayern and his club are prepared to let him leave in January as long as Chelsea cough up £30million by the 14th, according to the Sun – just five days’ time.

CFC don’t have long to get this done, but they should absolutely jump at the opportunity to bring Hummels to Stamford Bridge.

A priority this winter, however, will surely be a new striker, with talk of Gonzalo Higuain or Mauro Icardi replacing Alvaro Morata, who is expected to join Sevilla.