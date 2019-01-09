Manchester United back in for superstar signing as asking price SLASHED to just £90million

Manchester United are reportedly back in for the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer from Lazio as his asking price has dropped to just £90million.

One of the finest midfielders in Europe – and still with his best years ahead of him – the Serbia international has long been linked with the Red Devils.

And Milinkovic-Savic has previously been talked about as costing potentially £120million or more, so this is a significant development.

Italian source Calciomercato claims MUFC are back in for the 23-year-old after this reduction in his potential transfer fee, though one imagines other big clubs will also be on alert.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are also among the names to be linked with an interest in Milinkovic-Savic in recent times, though United could really do with winning the race for his signature.

A skilful all-rounder in the middle of the park, Milinkovic-Savic would no doubt be a big upgrade on players like Nemanja Matic and flop summer signing Fred.

He could also be the ideal midfield partner for Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, so fans will hope something can be done for the £90million man soon.