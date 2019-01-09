Some Real Madrid fans were so impressed with one of their star’s performances this evening that they called for boss Santiago Solari to start the ace in every game.

A complete performance from teenage sensation Vinicius Junior ensured that Madrid won their first game of 2019, at the third time of asking. The 18-year-old contributed a goal and assist in tonight’s Copa Del Rey fifth round clash against Leganes.

Real Madrid were comfortable 3-0 winners this evening with Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vasquez and Vinicius getting on the scoresheet. Vinicius showed his importance to the team in the 68th minute of the tie, the youngster demonstrated a cool and more importantly unselfish head when he laid off the ball to Vasquez despite having the chance to score himself.

In the 77th minute of the clash Vinicius produced an excellent acrobatic volley to seal a victory for Solari’s men. The fact that Vinicius managed to hit the back of the net despite looking like he was off balance, says it all about the Brazilian’s impressive agility.

Whenever Vinicius has played he’s shown that he has the ability to become Los Blancos’ next big star:

Vinícius Júnior for Real Madrid so far: ?13 games

??521 minutes

??2 goals

??7 assists

?directly involved in a goal every 58 minutes The New King of Madrid. ? pic.twitter.com/WAF2QaVQam — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) January 9, 2019

Check out Vinicius’ excellent volley from this evening’s clash below:

Check out some fan reaction to the youngster’s excellent performance:

Vinicius Júnior has been involved in more goals than any other La Liga player in the Copa del Rey this season [two goals and four assists]. He is currently the team’s most important player in the offensive. 2 games in a row and he is our best player. Release the beast. pic.twitter.com/RAcmjcg99w — Madridista-Sweden (@MadridstaIsco) January 9, 2019

I love how everytime Vinicius scores or assists he kisses & points at the Real Madrid crest, already a fan favourite. — Ryan. (@Rygista) January 9, 2019

Vinicius needs to start !!! — Wade Wilson (@delinquent_toni) January 9, 2019

Now that Real Madrid won Leganes 3 – 0 Copa del Rey, I can now have a goodnight sleep. Navas was great, Vinicius should start every match. — Prinzmedi Ephraim ?? (@Prinzmedi) January 9, 2019

Vinicius played very well today. He deserves to start every game #RealMadrid — Maka 777 (@90_maka) January 9, 2019

Vinicius is the truth. Solari needs to start him all the time! — ??????? (@GURU_7_) January 9, 2019