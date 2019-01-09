Menu

‘Release the beast’ – These Real Madrid fans call for Santiago Solari to start this player

Some Real Madrid fans were so impressed with one of their star’s performances this evening that they called for boss Santiago Solari to start the ace in every game.

A complete performance from teenage sensation Vinicius Junior ensured that Madrid won their first game of 2019, at the third time of asking. The 18-year-old contributed a goal and assist in tonight’s Copa Del Rey fifth round clash against Leganes.

Real Madrid were comfortable 3-0 winners this evening with Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vasquez and Vinicius getting on the scoresheet. Vinicius showed his importance to the team in the 68th minute of the tie, the youngster demonstrated a cool and more importantly unselfish head when he laid off the ball to Vasquez despite having the chance to score himself.

In the 77th minute of the clash Vinicius produced an excellent acrobatic volley to seal a victory for Solari’s men. The fact that Vinicius managed to hit the back of the net despite looking like he was off balance, says it all about the Brazilian’s impressive agility.

Whenever Vinicius has played he’s shown that he has the ability to become Los Blancos’ next big star:

Check out Vinicius’ excellent volley from this evening’s clash below:

Check out some fan reaction to the youngster’s excellent performance:

