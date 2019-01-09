Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus was the focal point of City’s attack against Burton Albion this evening, the Brazilian scored a hat trick in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

In the 57th minute of the one-sided tie, Jesus completed his hat trick with a lovely header as a result of some magic from marquee signing Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian delivered a perfect chipped cross into the box and Jesus rose higher than Burton’s defender to head the ball into the back of the net.

If you missed Jesus’ quick-fire double, take a look here.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Jesus has proven to Pep Guardiola that he is a more than capable option to lead City’s line in the absence of Sergio Aguero.