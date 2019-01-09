Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus was the focal point of City’s attack against Burton Albion this evening, the Brazilian scored a hat trick in the Carabao Cup semi-final.
In the 57th minute of the one-sided tie, Jesus completed his hat trick with a lovely header as a result of some magic from marquee signing Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian delivered a perfect chipped cross into the box and Jesus rose higher than Burton’s defender to head the ball into the back of the net.
If you missed Jesus’ quick-fire double, take a look here.
Check out a video of the goal below:
?? #ManchesterCity 5:0 #Burton | #EFLCup | Semifinals | First leg | #Jesus 57′#MCIBUR
via @VideoGoals_HD pic.twitter.com/pt7gOyiDXF
— via @VideoGoals_HD (@viaVide92390317) January 9, 2019
Jesus has proven to Pep Guardiola that he is a more than capable option to lead City’s line in the absence of Sergio Aguero.