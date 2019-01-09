Menu

Video: Gabriel Jesus completes hat trick after perfect Riyad Mahrez chip during Manchester City vs Burton

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus was the focal point of City’s attack against Burton Albion this evening, the Brazilian scored a hat trick in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

In the 57th minute of the one-sided tie, Jesus completed his hat trick with a lovely header as a result of some magic from marquee signing Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian delivered a perfect chipped cross into the box and Jesus rose higher than Burton’s defender to head the ball into the back of the net.

If you missed Jesus’ quick-fire double, take a look here.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Jesus has proven to Pep Guardiola that he is a more than capable option to lead City’s line in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

