It looked as though a hat trick wasn’t enough for Gabriel Jesus this evening against Burton, the Brazilian scored his fourth goal of the game less than 10 minutes after completing his hat trick.

In the 65th minute of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash, Jesus once again showed off his brilliant positioning and killer instinct by tapping an excellent outside of the foot cross from wing wizard Leroy Sane.

Burton simply couldn’t keep track of Jesus tonight and the youngster made Burton rue their decision to leave him unmarked on every possible occasion.

Manchester City have now scored 15 goals in their last two games, the momentum Pep Guardiola’s side are gathering could see them beat Liverpool to the Premier League title and also mount a challenge for the Champions League trophy.