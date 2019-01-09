Video: Oleksandr Zinchenko scores amazing fluke goal to give Manchester City 4-0 lead vs Burton in League Cup semi final

Oleksandr Zinchenko scored an absolutely stunning fluke goal in Man City’s League Cup semi final against Burton Albion at the Etihad this evening.

Having already been 3-0 up thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus (x2) and Kevin De Bruyne, Zinchenko then scored a fluke cross-shot goal to make it 4-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Picking up the ball on the left wing, Zinchenko seemed to go for a cross into the box, one that looped over the Burton keeper’s head and into the back of the net.

It was a super strange goal from Zinchenko, but we’re sure he won’t be complaining too much!