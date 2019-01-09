Video: Phil Foden scores simple goal to give Manchester City 6-0 lead vs Burton Albion in League Cup semi final

Phil Foden was allowed to score an easy, simple goal for Man City this evening to hand Pep Guardiola’s side a 6-0 lead vs Burton Albion.

Having already been 5-0 up in the match thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus (x3) and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Foden managed to get his name on the scoresheet in the 62nd minute to pile the misery on City’s opponents.

A one-on-one miss from Gabriel Jesus allowed Foden the opportunity to tap home, one the midfielder took to give City an unassailable lead.

It was a simple goal from Foden in the end. Easy as you like!