Unai Emery gives order to Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey following agreement on Juventus transfer

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has given a clear order to midfielder Aaron Ramsey over his focus and concentration following reports he’s agreed a transfer to Juventus.

The Guardian reported last night that a deal is essentially in place for Ramsey to move to Juventus on a five-year deal worth around £36million.

The Wales international will be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer after over a decade of service to the Gunners.

This is undoubtedly quite a blow for the club, though Emery has simply re-iterated that he wants the 28-year-old to give his best for Arsenal while he remains in north London until the end of the season.

Marca and other sources continue to link Arsenal with Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, who could be a fine replacement for Ramsey, but until then, Emery and everyone else at the Emirates will indeed need Ramsey to give his best when he plays.

Speaking about the situation, the manager is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: ‘My idea and focus, I say to him every day, is that we need his performance for us. In the last match I was very happy with him.

‘I asked in the last match at Blackpool if he is okay to help us play and he said, “Yeah, coach, I want to play” and he played with a very big behaviour and commitment to us.

‘After, his future belongs to him, his family and agent. Every day he’s here with us, he’s working very well. I want his behaviour and his focus to be on West Ham on Saturday.’