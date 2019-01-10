(Photo) Arsenal star gets some fans excited about transfer after posing with Bundesliga star

Arsenal youngster Joe Willock has uploaded an Instagram of himself with fellow English wonderkids Reiss Nelson and Jadon Sancho.

Willock has done well in some opportunities for the Arsenal first-team this season, while Nelson is currently on loan from the Gunners at Hoffenheim.

Sancho, meanwhile, is one of English football’s most exciting young talents at the moment, having shone at Borussia Dortmund since leaving Manchester City in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Willock posing alongside Sancho has got a few Gooners excited in the comments, with several posting things like “Sancho to Arsenal”, “You know what to do” and “Bring Sancho to the Emirates”.

Given Sancho’s success in Germany, it would not be too surprising if Premier League clubs soon showed an interest in a transfer to bring him back to England.