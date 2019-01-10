Barcelona have reportedly declared that they have no interest in signing Chelsea and Spain forward Alvaro Morata, a player whose transfer has already been offered to the club.

Morata’s time at Stamford Bridge looks like it’s coming to an end, however it doesn’t look like the Spaniard will be ending his nightmare stint in west London by moving to Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, the Blaugrana have ‘no interest’ in signing the 26-year-old, news that comes just days after another report from Don Balon noted that the Spanish giants had been offered the chance to sign the forward.

Morata has had a torrid time at Chelsea, with the former Real Madrid man struggling to produce the form he showcased during his time at Los Blancos whilst with the Premier League side.

Barcelona may be making a mistake by turning down this chance to sign Morata, as the player has already proven during his career that he has what it takes to compete against the best that La Liga has to offer.

During his last season with Real Madrid, Morata managed to bag 15 goals and 5 assists in 26 league outings, something that helped Los Blancos secure the La Liga title that year.

Given Barcelona’s limited options at striker, Morata’s arrival could’ve seriously improved their options in the centre of attack.

The Blaugrana only really have Luis Suarez and Munir El-Haddadi to choose from at striker, and if one of the two were to get injured in the second half of the season, Barca’s decision to not sign Morata may end up haunting them in the long run.