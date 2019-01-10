Barcelona prepared to include out-of-favour star in deal to land transfer of Chelsea hotshot

Barcelona are reportedly ready to use Malcom in a deal to bring Brazil and Chelsea winger Willian to the Nou Camp.

Malcom has hardly set the world light in La Liga since his move to Barca from Bordeaux this past summer, and it looks like the winger could be used in a deal to bring Willian to Catalonia.

According to the Daily Mail, Ernesto Valverde’s side are willing to use the 21-year-old in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Willian, a player the same report states Barca failed to sign last summer.

The report further states that the Blues may be convinced into letting Willian go considering the fact the Brazilian international is 30 years old and will be out of contract in the summer of 2020.

If Barcelona had any sense, this offer is one they should not be making at all costs given the fact that Malcom still has his best years ahead of him.

The former Bordeaux man has struggled to find a place in Barca’s first team this term, however this is mainly down to the resurgence in form of Ousmane Dembele, and not the Brazilian’s wrong-doing.

Malcom is nine years younger than Willian, and should he continue to develop at the same rate he has done these last 18 months or so, could easily turn into a better player than the Brazilian in to the near future.

If Barcelona do end up getting rid of Malcom for Willan, it’s sure to be a decision that will annoy many Barca fans, something that’s just not wanted in any scenario.