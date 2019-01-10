Barcelona ready to let Philippe Coutinho join European giants as long as world class forward included in deal

Barcelona would reportedly be ready to let Philippe Coutinho move to PSG should the French giants hand over Kylian Mbappe as part of the deal.

According to Don Balon, PSG are willing to do everything to keep Neymar, and that there’s a presumption at PSG that if they were to sign Coutinho, this would keep Neymar in the French capital.

The report also notes that Barcelona wouldn’t be willing to let Coutinho go unless Mbappe is included in an offer from PSG, a move that would be good for both clubs involved.

Coutinho seems to have found himself on the substitute’s bench at Barcelona as of late, something that has mainly been down to the resurgence in form of Ousmane Dembele.

This could be something that ends up seeing the Brazilian move to PSG, a transfer that could very well see Mbappe head in the opposite direction if this report is anything to go by.

Mbappe is one of the best players in world football, and we’re sure his arrival at the Nou Camp, should it end up happening, would be that’s welcomed by every single Barcelona fan.

The Frenchman’s arrival would surely spell the end of Luis Suarez’s time at Barca, as we just can’t see the Uruguayan managing to keep Mbappe out of the Blaugrana’s starting XI should the 20-year-old end up moving to Catalonia.

Only time will tell us if this deal actually ends up going through, and we’re sure it’s one that fans of the Spanish giants would definitely want to see happen…