In-form star prefers £50million Chelsea transfer over Tottenham

Chelsea have an advantage over Tottenham in their transfer pursuit of in-form Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to latest reports.

The Blues are being tipped to ‘almost certainly’ make a bid of around £50million for Wilson if they sell Alvaro Morata, who is a target for clubs like Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, according to the Independent.

And their report claims that Wilson would favour a move to Chelsea over Tottenham, who are also among the player’s admirers after his fine performances in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old has nine goals in 16 top flight matches this term, earning himself an England call-up in the process, with a goal in his only appearance for his country.

It seems clear Wilson could make the step up to a bigger club, though one imagines Chelsea fans would also prefer a bigger name.

Calciomercato have reported of ongoing discussions over bringing Gonzalo Higuain to Stamford Bridge, while the Daily Mirror have reported that Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi is another top target up front.

Wilson could have been a decent signing for Tottenham as well, however, with the club lacking much in the way of a backup to top scorer Harry Kane were he to get injured.