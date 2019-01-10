What Chelsea players have told Alvaro Morata in bid to improve his form as four clubs now in running for transfer

Chelsea players are reported to have been frustrated with Alvaro Morata’s weak mentality on the pitch as he nears a transfer away from the club.

According to the Independent, Morata’s Blues team-mates have urged the Spain international to offer more fight on the pitch, but seemingly to no avail.

The report adds that around four clubs are now chasing Morata this January as an exit looks likely, with Atletico Madrid joining Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the running for his signature.

The 26-year-old has badly struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge and it seems clear the west London giants need a top class replacement to come in for him as soon as possible.

The Independent link Chelsea with an interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, though one imagines some fans will want a bigger name than that.

Calciomercato have reported on ongoing discussions over signing Gonzalo Higuain, while the Daily Mirror have also linked Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi as a top target up front.

Either of those would surely make a fine addition to this Chelsea squad, with manager Maurizio Sarri seeing what looked like an early title challenge fading due to a lack of goals in his side.

Eden Hazard has been under pressure to find the back of the net, and has often played up front as a false nine due to the poor form of Morata and Olivier Giroud in front of goal.