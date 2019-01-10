Barcelona ready to consider surprise sale of big-money signing following £108m Manchester United bid

Barcelona are reportedly ready to consider selling Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window after his poor start to life at the Nou Camp.

In a stunning revelation from the Evening Standard, Coutinho is fighting for his future with Barca, having recently fallen behind Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

This follows talk from Don Balon that Manchester United are chasing a deal to bring the Brazil international back to the Premier League, just a year after he left Liverpool for a move to La Liga.

Coutinho could undoubtedly make a fine signing for United, who could use him as an upgrade on either Alexis Sanchez or Juan Mata.

Don Balon claim the Red Devils have made an opening bid of around £108million for Coutinho, though the Catalan giants want far more than that – closer to £135m.

MUFC are perhaps one of the few clubs in the world who could afford that, though it remains to be seen if they will up their offer for the 26-year-old any time soon.

The Evening Standard also sensationally claim Barcelona’s openness to selling Coutinho comes as they also have an interest in re-signing former star Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar only left Barcelona for PSG last season but has been the subject of much transfer speculation since then.