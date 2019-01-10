Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives have denied fresh allegations against the Juventus superstar that have come from ex-girlfriend Jasmine Lennard.

Lennard, who has now deleted her Twitter account after a series of tweets containing big accusations against Ronaldo, has been accused by those representing the Portugal international of spreading ‘false and defamatory’ information.

It remains to be seen where this story will go next, but it could be implied from Lennard removing her Twitter account that she no longer wishes to make these bold claims.

The Sun have also reported on the incident and have screen shots of the original tweets, which also follow another big story about Ronaldo from last year.

German publication Der Spiegel carried a story about a woman called Kathryn Mayorga, which the Guardian have claimed is being investigated by Las Vegas police.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus this summer and has certainly not struggled on the pitch, scoring 15 goals in 24 games for the Italian giants.