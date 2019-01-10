Lionel Messi not in favour of Barcelona landing transfer of €110M goal-machine

Lionel Messi is reportedly against Barcelona sealing a transfer for Inter Milan and Argentina goal-machine Mauro Icardi.

According to Don Balon, Icardi isn’t going to renew his contract with Inter, with it also being noted that Barcelona have entered the race to sign the forward.

However, Messi isn’t in favour of Icardi sealing a move to the Nou Camp as per Don Balon, something we can’t entirely get our heads around given the qualities Icardi would add to Barcelona’s side.

Icardi, whose release clause currently sits at €110M as per Goal, is one of the best forwards on the planet, and his arrival at Barcelona would surely see the club’s search for a new striker come to an end.

The Argentine has shown during his time at Inter that he’s one of the most clinical and talented strikers around, something Barca could definitely do with considering the decline Luis Suarez has suffered in recent years.

Suarez looks a shadow of his former this season, something that should really be enough to persuade Barca to forget about Messi’s views on Icardi and make a move for the 25-year-old.

However, given Messi’s stature and reputation within Barcelona, we think we could see their pursuit of Icardi dropped given the fact that Argentine doesn’t want the player landing a transfer to join him in Catalonia…