One Liverpool star has informed the club of his desire to seal a return to his homeland in the January transfer window, the star has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield.

According to The Sun, the left-back has told the Reds that he would like a return to his homeland this month. Moreno has fallen out of favour at Liverpool in the last 18 months, Scotsman Andy Robertson has been a mainstay for the Reds since he was given the opportunity to showcase his talents when Moreno was injured.

Moreno’s ideal move would be a return to the boyhood club Sevilla, the full-back came through the ranks at Sevilla and was at the Andalusian club for ten years before being snapped up by Liverpool for a fee reported to be £12m by BBC Sport.

Moreno has several suitors from the Premier League and Serie A, but the 26-year-old reportedly has ‘dizzying’ offers on the table from Russia and Turkey according to Seville-based outlet Estadio Deportivo. Moreno’s contract at Anfield expires in the summer and it appears to be a matter of when and not if the Spaniard will leave Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mourinho opened up on his desire to leave the league leaders last month, the Spaniard also aimed a dig towards Klopp:

Moreno: "I do not feel good, that is the truth," "Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs. [Cadena Ser] — Chelsea (@ouggi) December 28, 2018

“I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal and in January, I am free to listen to any offer.” “I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity. — Chelsea (@ouggi) December 28, 2018

“The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply, I did not like the way he (Jurgen Klopp) has treated me, you can say that.” — Chelsea (@ouggi) December 28, 2018

Moreno has featured only five times across all competitions this season, in order to reignite his career he has no choice but to leave the Reds.

Liverpool have well and truly moved past Moreno in the last 18 months, maybe a young Liverpool star will get the chance to play backup to Andy Robertson if Moreno leaves in January.