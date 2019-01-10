Manchester City rival Arsenal for transfer of La Liga star who’s available for €60million

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, with Los Blancos said to be willing to consider letting Casemiro go if they receive an offer of around €60million.

Another recent Don Balon report also linked the Brazil international as a target for Arsenal, who could also do with a quality signing in the middle of the park.

This comes amid links with Arsenal and Barcelona outcast Denis Suarez, who may be a more realistic target, though the deal faces some potential hurdles, according to the Daily Mirror.

Still, there could be more bad news for the Gunners if City join the running for Casemiro, as the Etihad Stadium would clearly be a more tempting move for most players right now.

Pep Guardiola’s side are reigning Premier League champions and look to be among the main contenders to win the title again this season, as well as other big trophies like the Champions League.

If Casemiro is to leave a huge club like Madrid it’s easy to imagine he’d pick City over Arsenal if those were the main two offers on the table for him.