Manchester United advised to fork out £35 MILLION to seal transfer of QUALITY Premier League superstar

Manchester United have been advised to pay £35M if they are to sign Spurs and Belgium centre back Toby Alderweireld.

United have been linked with making a move for the Belgian for some time now, and it seems like the Red Devils may have to fork out a pretty sum to snatch the player from Tottenham.

According to the Daily Star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on the lookout for a centre-back in the January transfer window, and according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the club are going to have to pay £35m if they want to sign him this month.

Speaking about Alderweireld, Maguire has stated “Clearly, they’re looking at his resale value as much as anything else. And the contract extension has pushed his value to about £35m”

The Daily Star note that Spurs have triggered a one-year extension clause in Alderweireld’s deal last week, something that will see him stay in north London for an extra year.

Alderweireld would be a fantastic signing for United to make, especially if they manage to do it for a price at little as £35M.

The Belgian is one of the best defenders the Premier League has to offer, and his arrival at Old Trafford, should it happen, would give Ole Gunnar Solskaer a major selection boost at the back.

All that remains to be seen is whether United are willing to pay the £35M that the player is reportedly valued at.