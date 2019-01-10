Manchester United are reportedly confident of agreeing new deals with three of their stars. The trio’s current contracts with the Red Devils are set to expire this summer.

According to a report from ESPN, the Red Devils remain confident of agreeing new deals with trio; Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young, despite the fact that they have allowed them to enter the final six months of their contracts.

A report from ESPN earlier this week highlighted that Athletic Bilbao’s newly-appointed sporting director was keen on making a move for former

Central midfielder Herrera has showed off a transformed style of play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as his usual defensive contributions the 29-year-old has chipped in with two assists and a goal in his four appearances for the Red Devils since Solskjaer took charge.

Should new deals fail to come to fruition for the trio, the biggest miss for United could be Mata – considering that their rivals are circling for the player’s signature, highlights that United should do everything they can to keep hold of attacking midfielder.

According to the report from ESPN, 33-year-old Ashley Young is keen on staying at Old Trafford, but the winger turned full-back would like assurances over his playing time before he commits to a new deal with the Red Devils.

One good thing to come out of Jose Mourinho’s reign in charge of United was the professionalism and desire for the shirt that Young has demonstrated. Not many wingers in the league, let alone those in their thirties, would be willing to play at full-back in order to help their teams.