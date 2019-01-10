Manchester United set to receive £10M windfall should European giants bring in former Red Devils figure

Manchester United are set to receive a £10M windfall should Real Madrid decide to hire Jose Mourinho as their manager.

United got rid of Mourinho last month, replacing the 55-year-old with former Red Devils player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with rumours surrounding where Mourinho will end next being rife ever since.

Real Madrid have been touted as a possible destination for Mourinho, a move that looks like it’s set to land United a pretty sweet windfall should it materialise.

As per the Sun, Mourinho is free to join another club after him and his agent Jorge Mendes settled on a £15M severance payment, with it also being stated that Real are keen to bring Mourinho back to the Spanish capital.

The Sun also note that Man United’s executive chairman Ed Woodward had inserted a clause into Mourninho’s contract, stating that the club are to be given £10M in compensation should the Portuguese coach be appointed by a foreign club within 12 months, a clause similar to the one United had to deal with after they hired Mourinho back in 2016 following his sacking as Chelsea boss.

It seems unlikely that Mourinho will end up at Real before the end of the season, especially considering the fact that Los Blancos only hired current manager Santiago Solari as recently as October.

Mourinho faired well during his last stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning one La Liga title and one Copa Del Rey during his three year stint with the club.

And it seems like the Spanish giants are keen to bring Mourinho back on board if this report is anything to go by, a move that may not go down too well will Real fans given how Mourinho’s reputation has deteriorated following his time at Old Trafford.