BREAKTHROUGH: Liverpool cleared to beat Chelsea to stunning €120million transfer after formal approach

Liverpool have been told they can seal the Marco Asensio transfer from Real Madrid for a club-record fee of €120million after making an approach over the player.

The Spain international is considered one of the best young players in world football, but is going through a difficult time at the Bernabeu this season.

It now seems Asensio has his price and Liverpool are among his suitors, with Diario Gol stating Madrid will listen to big-money offers, and that €120m would get the job done.

This follows the 22-year-old attacking midfielder also being linked with Chelsea, who are in the hunt for a replacement for Eden Hazard.

The Belgian looks certain to leave Stamford Bridge after months of speculation, with Asensio an ideal player to come in and fill that role.

The Blues could in theory have some advantage over Liverpool in a deal for Asensio due to perhaps being able to land him in a swap deal with Madrid involving Hazard.

However, Diario Gol’s report suggests Liverpool are in a strong position as well, and in fairness, the Reds perhaps look a more tempting move for a talented young player at the moment.