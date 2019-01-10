£63million star breaks silence on Manchester United transfer rumours on Instagram

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has reacted angrily to transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Slovakia international has long been linked with a big move after impressing at the San Siro, with United frequently mentioned as being among his main admirers.

The Red Devils could definitely do with a new signing in defence after a poor first half of the season from players like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

A recent report from the Express, citing Italian sources as well as providing some of their own information, suggested Skriniar could be made available for around £63million as he’s seemingly not close to signing a new contract, while Diego Godin prepares to come in at Inter as a potential replacement.

However, Skriniar has finally spoken about his future in an angry Instagram story, which now seems to have been removed.

He was quoted, however, by the Manchester Evening News as slamming reports from his native Slovakia about links with United, Barca and Bayern.

“You write things that you don’t even know,” Skriniar posted, according to the MEN.

“You are sh***. Now write an article on this.”

It may be that Skriniar is not in fact close to a move, though one imagines his talent means he will be snapped up by an elite club sooner or later, even if nothing is in the works for the moment.

ESPN claim the 23-year-old is one of MUFC’s main targets, alongside Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, while interest in Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic has cooled.