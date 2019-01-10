Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes big tactical decision regarding these two Manchester United stars

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly made a brave and big tactical decision regarding forward duo Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

According to the Daily Star, Solskjaer, who was only appointed Man United manager last month, has already decided who his first choice striker will be: Marcus Rashford.

As per the Daily Star, the Norwegian has informed the England international that he will be the one to take the role as United’s main striker ahead of Lukaku, news we’re sure some Red Devils fans will be delighted with.

Lukaku hasn’t exactly set the world alight for United ever since his move to Old Trafford from Everton in the summer of 2017, with the Belgian struggling to score consistently for the Red Devils.

The former Chelsea man has only scored a total of nine goals in 25 games in all competitions this term, a record that simply isn’t good enough for a player of Lukaku’s ability.

This is something that may very well have played a part in Solskjaer’s decision to make Rashford his first choice striker, a choice that could do wonders for the player’s development.

Rashford has been in good form for United during Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford, scoring three and assisting once in four Premier League appearances under the Norwegian.

Solskjaer seemed to have put his faith in Rashford given how many times the England ace was selected to start in his first four Premier League fixtures in charge, something that looks like it’s to continue if this report is anything to go by.