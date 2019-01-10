Spanish journalist Marcelo Bechler has rubbished claims that Man United have made an offer to Barcelona for Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

A fair few news outlets had noted that Man United had lodged a bid for Coutinho, with one of these being Don Balon, who state that the Red Devils have made a £108M (€120M) offer for the player.

However, these reports seem to have been made out to be false if the words of Spanish journalist Marcelo Belcher are anything to go by.

As per Belcher on Twitter, Man United have not made a ‘proposal’ for Coutinho, news that we’re sure will bad to hear for some United fans.

Informações que apurei aqui em Barcelona.

1- Não chegou nenhuma proposta do Man. United a Philippe Coutinho. 2- existem conversas avançadas com De Jong, mas também empecilhos. O jogador quer saber que vai jogar e acha que se o clube contratar Rabiot, ficará sem espaço. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) January 10, 2019

Coutinho has found himself somewhat out-of-favour at the Nou Camp this year given the resurgence to form of Ousmane Dembele, as well as the great start to life Arthur Melo has had at the club.

These two factors seem to have condemned Coutinho to a spell on the subs bench with the Blaugrana, something we’re sure fans of the club didn’t expect to see happen in a million years just after his move from Liverpool last year.

Coutinho would’ve made a great signing for United, as the player has already proven during his time with Liverpool that he’s got the ability to cut it against the the best teams the Premier League has to offer.

However, given these words from Belcher, it seems like any potential move to United for Coutinho seems like a mere rumour at this point.