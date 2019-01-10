Chelsea increasingly tipped to seal transfer of Germany international but Liverpool remain favourites

Chelsea are being increasingly tipped to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to solve their issues up front this January.

The Blues need to strengthen up front this winter as Alvaro Morata struggles in front of goal, with the Spain international now also being linked with a move away this winter.

The Independent have linked Morata with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, and also mention big names like Gonzalo Higuain and Callum Wilson as potential replacements.

However, Werner is another quality forward who could do a job for the Blues, and Ladbrokes have informed us of a change in odds in his potentially making the move to west London.

The Germany international, who has 79 goals in his top level career for club and country despite still only being 22 years of age, is now just 3/1 to make Chelsea his next club, having been 10/1.

Liverpool remain marginally ahead of CFC, however, with Ladbrokes putting them as 9/4 to be Werner’s next club.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Having seemingly wasted £60m on Morata, it looks as though Chelsea have finally learnt their lesson and will go all out for a new striker with Werner’s odds of making a move being slashed drastically.”

Timo Werner Next Club Odds Liverpool – 9/4

Chelsea – 3/1

Dortmund – 3/1

Bayern Munich – 4/1

Tottenham – 5/1

While Werner could undoubtedly strengthen Liverpool too, one imagines Werner would be a more useful signing for Chelsea, as Jurgen Klopp already has Roberto Firmino at centre-forward, and Daniel Sturridge as a very capable backup.