During injury time in the first half of Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey fifth round clash against Levante, Sergio Busquets produced a piece of theatrics that are the exact opposite of Oscar worthy.
Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets was branded “embarrassing” after his shocking dive against Levante this evening. I don’t think anyone has any idea at all about what was going through the Spaniard’s head at the time.
I know that defensive players are supposed to be closely linked with their man between the sticks, but Busquets took this to a new level by mimicking Jasper Cillessen’s fall to the floor after the Dutchman clashed with Levante defender Chema.
At a first glance it looked as though Cillessen tumbled to the floor after being elbowed in the chest by Levante’s Chema.
Check out a video of the incident which led to Busquets’ theatrics:
This angle suggests that Cillessen was in fact elbowed as a result of stamping on Chema’s ankle:
This is just shameful by Barca's Busquets and Cillessen.
Age certainly looked like it caught up with Busquets tonight and the Blaugrana will be extremely disappointed with the midfielder’s performance.