Menu

Video: ‘Awful acting’ – These Barcelona fans react to Sergio Busquets’ embarrassing dive vs Levante

FC Barcelona
Posted by

During injury time in the first half of Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey fifth round clash against Levante, Sergio Busquets produced a piece of theatrics that are the exact opposite of Oscar worthy.

Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets was branded “embarrassing” after his shocking dive against Levante this evening. I don’t think anyone has any idea at all about what was going through the Spaniard’s head at the time.

I know that defensive players are supposed to be closely linked with their man between the sticks, but Busquets took this to a new level by mimicking Jasper Cillessen’s fall to the floor after the Dutchman clashed with Levante defender Chema.

At a first glance it looked as though Cillessen tumbled to the floor after being elbowed in the chest by Levante’s Chema.

Check out a video of the incident which led to Busquets’ theatrics:

This angle suggests that Cillessen was in fact elbowed as a result of stamping on Chema’s ankle:

Check out some fan reaction to Cillessen and Busquets’ behaviour:

Age certainly looked like it caught up with Busquets tonight and the Blaugrana will be extremely disappointed with the midfielder’s performance.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Chema Copa Del Rey Ernesto Valverde Jasper Cillessen Sergio Busquets