During injury time in the first half of Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey fifth round clash against Levante, Sergio Busquets produced a piece of theatrics that are the exact opposite of Oscar worthy.

Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets was branded “embarrassing” after his shocking dive against Levante this evening. I don’t think anyone has any idea at all about what was going through the Spaniard’s head at the time.

I know that defensive players are supposed to be closely linked with their man between the sticks, but Busquets took this to a new level by mimicking Jasper Cillessen’s fall to the floor after the Dutchman clashed with Levante defender Chema.

At a first glance it looked as though Cillessen tumbled to the floor after being elbowed in the chest by Levante’s Chema.

Check out a video of the incident which led to Busquets’ theatrics:

This angle suggests that Cillessen was in fact elbowed as a result of stamping on Chema’s ankle:

This is just shameful by Barca's Busquets and Cillessen. Meanwhile, watch closely as Cillessen stamps on the Levante player. pic.twitter.com/Ybpy6cCxS9 — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) January 10, 2019

Check out some fan reaction to Cillessen and Busquets’ behaviour:

Some awful acting by Cillessen and Busquets, it's embarrassing. — Burim (@Burim_K) January 10, 2019

Looool Cillessen and Busquets peak playacting.????? — Mihir (@_buggywhip) January 10, 2019

Busquets dropping a 2/10 lmaoo — KroosControl (@KroosControl13) January 10, 2019

Highly embarrassing from Busquets and Cillessen. — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) January 10, 2019

Busquets diving is so embarrassing — 876 Fundamentals (@TheMorrisonView) January 10, 2019

Busquets is such and actor. Smh — Nana Safo (@Ninja_Atl) January 10, 2019

Age certainly looked like it caught up with Busquets tonight and the Blaugrana will be extremely disappointed with the midfielder’s performance.