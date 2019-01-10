Menu

Warrant issued for Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA by Las Vegas police as part of rape case

The Las Vegas police force have issued a warrant for the collection of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA, after DNA was found on the dress of a woman who claims to have been raped by the superstar.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal (subscription required), the Las Vegas police would like to know if the DNA of Ronaldo matches that of the one that was collected from Kathryn Mayorga’s dress.

The warrant for Ronaldo’s DNA was sent to the Italian court system, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner currently plays for Italian giants Juventus.

According to The Mirror, the dress is part of a box of evidence that includes a sexual assault kit, the report also highlights that Mayorga was tested for signs of rape at the time that the alleged attack took place in June 2009.

This suggests that the incident occurred just before Ronaldo made his world-record switch from Manchester United to Real Madrid for a fee reported to be £99.2m according to BBC Sport.

This is the latest turn in the alleged rape case aimed at Ronaldo.

A report from The Telegraph claims that Ronaldo paid Mayorga $350,000 to keep quiet about their encounter in Las Vegas.

Ronaldo refuted the alleged claims of rape at the start of October by issuing these statements on his social media accounts:

