AC Milan transfer news: Option eyed on €20m-rated starlet also wanted by Juventus

AC Milan are reportedly looking to secure an option on Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, but face stiff competition for the Italian starlet.

The 18-year-old has made quite the impression already, with his quality and potential on show having made 17 appearances in Serie B so far this season.

SEE MORE: Chelsea pressing to sign prolific 290-goal striker, but two key obstacles could stand in way

In those outings, he has provided five assists and a goal, while he has been pushing to make his senior Italy debut after receiving a call-up to the squad last year.

Beyond the numbers though, he has earned early comparisons to Andrea Pirlo given the similarities in their playing style and positioning on the pitch, as seen in the video below, and so expectations are high over his future.

As reported by MilanNews.it, it’s reported that Milan are looking to secure an option to sign him in the summer, in a bid to fend off rival clubs also interested in the youngster.

That is quite an extensive list now according to Calciomercato, who suggest that Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Inter are all monitoring the teenager, who is said to be valued at around €20m but is not on the market this month and so any interested party will have to wait until the summer at the earliest.

Gennaro Gattuso does have Lucas Biglia filling that deeper-lying midfield role when fit, but Tonali looks as though he could offer more creativity and quality going forward if he is indeed snapped up.

Time will tell if he chooses the Rossoneri, but as noted in the video below, he has previously conceded that he’s a Milan fan and so that should perhaps give them the edge to land his signing ahead of their rivals.