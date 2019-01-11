Barcelona confirm sale of talented young attacker

Barcelona have confirmed the sale of one-time wonderkid Munir to Sevilla this evening, the attacker came through the ranks at the Camp Nou and spent seven years in Catalonia.

According to Barcelona’s official website, Sevilla have parted with a fee of €1.05m to land the versatile forward’s signature. There were high hopes for Munir after he scored on his debut for the Blaugrana. Munir has been out on-loan for the past two seasons. The one-time Spain international struggled at Valencia but his fortunes improved with Deportivo Alaves last season.

The Spanish-Moroccan ace made 11 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season, and with his contract set to expire, Barcelona have used the January transfer window as their final opportunity to make some money out of the attacker.

Whilst Barcelona’s decision makes sound business sense, it could leave them down to bare bones should one of their strikers be injured.

Munir was Barcelona’s only backup to Luis Suarez this season, it seems like the Blaugrana will have to make signing a backup striker a priority this month or they risk playing with fire.