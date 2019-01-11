Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta is being linked with an exit from the club, with Lazio reportedly his preferred destination.

The 26-year-old has endured a frustrating spell at Stamford Bridge since his move from Torino in 2017, as he’s been limited to just 10 appearances so far this season while predominantly acting as a squad player last year under Antonio Conte.

SEE MORE: Chelsea pressing to sign prolific 290-goal striker, but two key obstacles could stand in way

The Blues spent a reported £23m on the Italian international, as per Sky Sports, and so it will undoubtedly be disappointing for all concerned if he does move on only 18 months after joining as he appeared to be an important addition to offer quality depth in the full-back positions.

However, Corriere dello Sport report that Zappacosta is keen on a move to Lazio, which could help to reignite his career and help him become a first-team regular for both club and country again.

In order for such a move to materialise though, it’s added that Chelsea must agree to an initial loan deal with a right to buy clause no higher than €15m, while the Blues want to find a replacement first. Further, Lazio are keen to make space for the Italian by selling their other options in that department.

With that in mind, it seems that there are still several pieces that need to fall into place before such a move materialises, with Lazio looking to bolster their squad this month as they continue to fight for a Champions League qualification spot.

Simone Inzaghi’s side currently sit in fourth place in Serie A, and they perhaps feel that Zappacosta will offer that jump in quality required in defence to help them achieve their objective.

As for Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri, Cesar Azpilicueta will undoubtedly remain first choice in that department, but ultimately as they continue to battle on multiple fronts this season, the Italian tactician arguably can’t afford to lose such depth halfway through the campaign.